Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
MONDAY
Shiner City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner
For more information: www.shinertexas.gov/city-council
TUESDAY
Woodsboro City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 110 Wood Ave, Woodsboro
For more information: woodsborotx.net/city-hall
Seadrift City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 501 S. Main St.
For more information: seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas