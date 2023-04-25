Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

MONDAY

Shiner City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner

For more information: www.shinertexas.gov/city-council

TUESDAY

Woodsboro City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 110 Wood Ave, Woodsboro

For more information: woodsborotx.net/city-hall

Seadrift City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 501 S. Main St.

For more information: seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas

