Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Hallettsville City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 101 N. Main St.

For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/city-council

Shiner City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 115 W. Wolters St.

For more information: shinertexas.gov

Tuesday

Seadrift City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 501 S. Main St.

For more information: seadrifttx.org

Woodsboro City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 110 Woo Ave.

For more information: woodsborotx.net/home

Wednesday

Shiner School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 505 Texas Ave.

For more information: shinerisd.net

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.