Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 202 N. Virginia St.
- For more information: clerkshq.com/portl
avaca-tx
Calhoun County school board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
- For more information:
DeWitt County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
- For more information:
Cuero City Council
- When: 5:15 p.m.
- Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero
- For more information:
Yorktown city Council
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 119 E. Main St., Yorktown
- For more information:
Goliad County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
- For more information:
Goliad school board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 161 N. Welch St.
- For more information:
Industrial school board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 167 Fifth St., Vangerbilt
- For more information:
Hallettsville school board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 302 N. Ridge St., Hallettsville
- For more information:
Yoakum school board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
- For more information:
Sweet Home school board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- For more information:
Austwell Tivoli school board
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 207 Redfish St, Tivoli
- For more information:
Tuesday
Meyersville school board
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1897 Meyersville Road
- For more information:
Jackson County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
- For information:
Ganado City Council
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 112 E. Putnam St., Ganado
- For more information:
Yoakum City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 808 alternate U.S. 77, Yoakum
- For more information:
Moulton City Council
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 102 S. Main St., Moulton
- For more information:
Refugio City Council
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
- For more information:
Wednesday
Goliad City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad
- For more information:
Shiner school board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
- For more information:
Moulton school board
- When: 7 p.m.
- For more information:
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
- For more information:
