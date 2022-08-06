Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 202 N. Virginia St.
■ For more information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County School Board
■ When: 5:30 p.m.
■ Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
■ For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/2207
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero
For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 119 E. Main St., Yorktown
For more information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Goliad School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 161 N. Welch St.
For more information: https://www.goliadisd.org/page/agenda-online
Industrial School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
For more information: https://www.industrialisd.org/en-US/iisd-board-agenda-580082db
Hallettsville School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 302 N. Ridge St., Hallettsville
For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/2193
Yoakum School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
For more information: https://www.yoakumisd.net/Page/2#calendar254/20220809/month
Sweet Home School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
For more information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23
Austwell Tivoli School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St, Tivoli
For more information: atisd.net
Vysehrad School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 595 County Road 182, Hallettsville
For more information: https://www.vysehrad.k12.tx.us/page/minutes-agendas
Yorktown School Board
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 418 W. Fourth St.
For more information: yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true
Tuesday
Meyersville School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1897 Meyersville Road
For more information: https://www.meyersvilleisd.org/required-public-notices
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Ganado City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 112 E. Putnam St., Ganado
For more information: facebook.com/ganadotx/
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 808 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum
For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Moulton City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 102 S. Main St., Moulton
For more information: https://www.cityofmoulton.com/index.asp?Type=B_EV&SEC=A5C32337-7F1E-45A0-9C10-B00F1DF5CC11&month=8&year=2022
Refugio City Council
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
For more information: co.refugio.tx.us
Wednesday
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Shiner School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
For more information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746
Moulton School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton
For more information: https://www.moultonisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=862516&type=d&pREC_ID=1228041
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information: https://www.calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/
