Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: Commissioners’ Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St. Ste. 301, Port Lavaca
- Agenda items of interest: Approve bond for Kerri Boyd, newly appointed interim Tax Assessor/Collector; administer oath of office for Kerri Boyd, newly appointed Tax Assessor/Collector.
- For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/comcrt.html
Thursday
Edna City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Edna City Call, 126 W. Main St.
- Agenda not available by deadline Friday.
Friday
The Cuero Community Leaders’ Meeting
- City of Cuero Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St.
- 7:30 a.m.
- Speakers for the event include State of the Community by County Judge Daryl Fowler; Cuero ISD Superintendent, Micah Dyer; City Manager Raymie Zella, and Cuero Regional Hospital Assistant Administrator Denise McMahan, RN-MSN. RSVP to ssolis@cityofcuero.com
