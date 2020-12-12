Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 202 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca
■ For more information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County ISD
■ When: 5:30 p.m.
■ Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
■ For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901
DeWitt County Commissioners
■ When: 9 a.m.
■ Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
■ For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Cuero City Council
■ When: 5:15 p.m.
■ Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero
■ For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2
Yorktown City Council
■ When: 7 p.m.
■ Where: 119 E. Main St., Yorktown
■ For more information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners
■ When: 9 a.m.
■ Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad
■ For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Goliad ISD
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 161 N. Welch St., Goliad
■ For more information: goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=426045&type=d&pREC_ID=929547
Industrial ISD
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
■ For more information: industrialisd.org/domain/23
Hallettsville ISD
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 302 N. Ridge St., Hallettsville
■ For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901
Yoakum ISD
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
■ For more information: yoakumisd.net/page/ 2#calendar254/20201208/month
Sweet Home ISD
■ When: 5:30 p.m.
■ For more information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23
Austwell Tivoli ISD
■ When: 6:30 p.m.
■ Where: 207 Redfish St, Tivoli
■ For more information: atisd.net
Vysehrad ISD
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 595 County Road 182, Hallettsville
■ For more information: vysehrad.k12.tx.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board of Education|Agendas/Minutes
Tuesday
Westhoff ISD
■ When: 7 p.m.
■ Where: 244 Lynch Ave, Westhoff
■ For more information: westhoffisd.org/index.php/school-board-meeting-agendas
Wednesday
Nordheim ISD
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 500 N. Broadway, Nordheim
■ For more information: nordheimisd.org
Ganado ISD
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado
■ For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779
Thursday
Cuero ISD
■ When: 6:30 p.m.
■ Where: 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero
■ For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=62901
Edna City Council
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna
■ For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter
