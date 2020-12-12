Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Port Lavaca City Council

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 202 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca

■ For more information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx

Calhoun County ISD

■ When: 5:30 p.m.

■ Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca

■ For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901

DeWitt County Commissioners

■ When: 9 a.m.

■ Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero

■ For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

Cuero City Council

■ When: 5:15 p.m.

■ Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero

■ For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2

Yorktown City Council

■ When: 7 p.m.

■ Where: 119 E. Main St., Yorktown

■ For more information: yorktowntx.com

Goliad County Commissioners

■ When: 9 a.m.

■ Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad

■ For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

Goliad ISD

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 161 N. Welch St., Goliad

■ For more information: goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=426045&type=d&pREC_ID=929547

Industrial ISD

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt

■ For more information: industrialisd.org/domain/23

Hallettsville ISD

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 302 N. Ridge St., Hallettsville

■ For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901

Yoakum ISD

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum

■ For more information: yoakumisd.net/page/ 2#calendar254/20201208/month

Sweet Home ISD

■ When: 5:30 p.m.

■ For more information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23

Austwell Tivoli ISD

■ When: 6:30 p.m.

■ Where: 207 Redfish St, Tivoli

■ For more information: atisd.net

Vysehrad ISD

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 595 County Road 182, Hallettsville

■ For more information: vysehrad.k12.tx.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board of Education|Agendas/Minutes

Tuesday

Westhoff ISD

■ When: 7 p.m.

■ Where: 244 Lynch Ave, Westhoff

■ For more information: westhoffisd.org/index.php/school-board-meeting-agendas

Wednesday

Nordheim ISD

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 500 N. Broadway, Nordheim

■ For more information: nordheimisd.org

Ganado ISD

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado

■ For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779

Thursday

Cuero ISD

■ When: 6:30 p.m.

■ Where: 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero

■ For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=62901

Edna City Council

■ When: 6 p.m.

■ Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna

■ For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.