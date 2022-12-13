Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Wednesday

Cuero School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero

For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/718

Edna City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna

For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter

Moulton School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton

For more information: https://www.moultonisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=862516&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=1228041

Tags