Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information: https://www.calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/
Monday
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
For more information: https://www.co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero
For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2
Yoakum School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
For more information: https://www.yoakumisd.net/ Page/2#calendar 254/20220609/month
Hallettsville City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 101 N. Main St.
For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Shiner School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
For more information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746
Wednesday
Calhoun County School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/2207