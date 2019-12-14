Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Yorktown School Board

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jr. High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true

Edna School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Edna ISD Administration Office, 601 N. Wells St.

Agenda items of interest: Public hearing to present first rating – Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/PublicNotAvailable.html

Woodsboro School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodsboro City Hall, 110 Wood Ave.

Agenda items of interest: Discussion of amendment to District of Innovation Plan

For more information: bit.ly/2EiOg6u

Wednesday

Calhoun County Commissioners Court

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca, Suite 104

Agenda items of interest: Accept the resignations of Anna Godman and Dana Morgenroth from the Calhoun County Library Board and appoint Susan Bryant and Magda Wyatt to the Library Board.

For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/December%2018,%202019

Nordheim School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 500 N. Broadway St., Nordheim

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/PublicNotAvailable.html

Ganado School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 210 S. Sixth St.

Agenda items of interest: Take possible action on resolution establishing the Ganado Solar Reinvestment Zone

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779

Thursday

Cuero School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuero ISD Board Room, 960 E. Broadway St.

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=62901

