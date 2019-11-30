Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hallettsville City Hall, 101 N. Main St.
Agenda: Not available at time of printing
For more information: https://cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Shiner City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hoffie and Lank Shiner Public Library and Culture Center, 115 W. Wolters St.
Agenda items of interest: Municipal Court mid-year report by Judge Robert Penley Sr.; Consider abandoning easement between 1911N. Avenue B and 1815 N. Avenue B.; consider street name change from 6th Street to Boedeker Way from Avenue G toward Boedeker Plastics ending at bridge on County Road 343 (6th Street).
For more information: http://www.shinertexas.gov/agendas.html
TUESDAY
Seadrift City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Seadrift City Council Chambers, 502 S. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: FEMA-PA Harbor Debris - consider awarding a contract to TFR Enterprises in the amount of $37,275 to remove water-borne debris from the Municipal Harbor as a result of Harvey.
For more information: https://seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas
WEDNESDAY
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider 2020 VINE Service Agreement between Calhoun County and Appriss Insights and authorize county judge to sign, consider action on the Port Alto Shoreline Restoration Construction Services FNI Project and authorize Commissioner Clyde Syma to sign the agreement with Freese and Nichols.
For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/
