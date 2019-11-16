Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Refugio County Commissioners
What: Special meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Refugio County Courthouse, 808 Commerce St.
Agenda items of interest: Canvass the votes of the Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Election
For more information: co.refugio.tx.us/page/refugio.PublicNotices
Woodsboro ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 408 S. Kasten St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: bit.ly/2XhuosS
Edna ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Edna ISD Administration Office, 601 N. Wells St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider resolution for Jackson Central Appraisal District to purchase its current office building; approve construction and installation of a press box at Cowboy Memorial Stadium
For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001371
Yorktown ISD
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Yorktown Jr. High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.
Agenda items of interest: Vote for DeWitt County Appraisal District Board of Directors; discuss EpiPen policy
For more information: https://www.yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true
Wednesday
Ganado ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ganado ISD Administration Building, 210 S. Sixth St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Appoint Kerri Jean Boyd as interim tax assessor-collector effective Jan. 1
For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/
Nordheim ISD
What: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 500 N. Broadway St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001272
Thursday
Cuero ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuero ISD Board Room, 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero
Agenda items of interest: Cuero Independent School District has received a superior rating on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas for 2017-18 school year and will have a public meeting to distribute and explain the report.
For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=62901
