Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Refugio County Commissioners

What: Special meeting

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Refugio County Courthouse, 808 Commerce St.

Agenda items of interest: Canvass the votes of the Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Election

For more information: co.refugio.tx.us/page/refugio.PublicNotices

Woodsboro ISD

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 408 S. Kasten St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: bit.ly/2XhuosS

Edna ISD

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Edna ISD Administration Office, 601 N. Wells St.

Agenda items of interest: Consider resolution for Jackson Central Appraisal District to purchase its current office building; approve construction and installation of a press box at Cowboy Memorial Stadium

For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001371

Yorktown ISD

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Yorktown Jr. High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.

Agenda items of interest: Vote for DeWitt County Appraisal District Board of Directors; discuss EpiPen policy

For more information: https://www.yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true

Wednesday

Ganado ISD

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ganado ISD Administration Building, 210 S. Sixth St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca

Agenda items of interest: Appoint Kerri Jean Boyd as interim tax assessor-collector effective Jan. 1

For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/

Nordheim ISD

What: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 500 N. Broadway St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001272

Thursday

Cuero ISD

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuero ISD Board Room, 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero

Agenda items of interest: Cuero Independent School District has received a superior rating on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas for 2017-18 school year and will have a public meeting to distribute and explain the report.

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=62901

