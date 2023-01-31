Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
THURSDAY
Hallettsville City Council special meeting
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 101 N. Main St.
For more information:
Edna City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 126 W. Main St., Edna
For more information
MONDAY
Shiner City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner
For more information:
TUESDAY
Seadrift City Council
When:
- 7 p.m.
Where:
- 501 S. Main St.
For more information: seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas