Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

THURSDAY

Hallettsville City Council special meeting

When:

  • 6 p.m.

Where:

  • 101 N. Main St.

For more information:

Edna City Council

When:

  • 6 p.m.

Where:

  • 126 W. Main St., Edna

For more information

MONDAY

Shiner City Council

When:

  • 6 p.m.

Where:

  • 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner

For more information:

TUESDAY

Seadrift City Council

When:

  • 7 p.m.

Where:

  • 501 S. Main St.

For more information: seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas

