Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 101 N. Main St.
■ For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Shiner City Council
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner
■ For more information: www.shinertexas.gov/city-council
Tuesday
Meyersville School Board
■ When: 7 p.m.
■ Where: 1897 Meyersville Road
■ For more information: https://www.meyersvilleisd.org/required-public-notices
Jackson County Commissioners
■ When: 9 a.m.
■ Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
■ For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Ganado City Council
■ When: 6:30 p.m.
■ Where: 112 E. Putnam St., Ganado
■ For more information: facebook.com/ganadotx/
Yoakum City Council
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 808 alternate SH 77, Yoakum
■ For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Moulton City Council
■ When: 6:30 p.m.
■ Where: 102 S. Main St., Moulton
■ For more information: shorturl.at/nxMX2
Refugio City Council
■ When: 9 a.m.
■ Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
■ For more information: co.refugio.tx.us
Wednesday
Goliad City Council
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 152 W. End St., Golaid
■ For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Shiner School Board
■ When: 6 p.m.
■ Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
■ For more information: https://bit.ly/3uq6VbO
Moulton School Board
■ When: 7 p.m.
■ Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton
For more information: https://bit.ly/32WxxWl
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information: https://www.calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/
