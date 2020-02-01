Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hallettsville City Hall, 101 N. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve quotes on a 2019 or newer half ton truck for Public Works to use in Wastewater Department.
For more information: https://cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Tuesday
Seadrift City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Seadrift City Council Chambers, 501 S. Main St.
Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: https://seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas
Woodsboro City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 110 Wood Ave.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: https://www.txdirectory.com/online/city/detail.php?id=212
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca Suite 104
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: LA Lucia Re-Sale Shop
Thursday
Edna City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Edna City Hall, 125 W. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: http://www.cityofedna.com/agendacenter
