Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Hallettsville City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Hallettsville City Hall, 101 N. Main St.

Agenda items of interest: Approve quotes on a 2019 or newer half ton truck for Public Works to use in Wastewater Department.

For more information: https://cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/

Tuesday

Seadrift City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Seadrift City Council Chambers, 501 S. Main St.

Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: https://seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas

Woodsboro City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 110 Wood Ave.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: https://www.txdirectory.com/online/city/detail.php?id=212

Wednesday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca Suite 104

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: LA Lucia Re-Sale Shop

Thursday

Edna City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Edna City Hall, 125 W. Main St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: http://www.cityofedna.com/agendacenter

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.