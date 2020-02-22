Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
For more information: http://www.co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall
For more information: https://www.yorktowntx.com/
Tuesday
Refugio County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Refugio Courthouse, 808 Commerce St.
For more information: http://www.co.refugio.tx.us/page/refugio.PublicNotices
Refugio City Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Refugio Administrative Building, 212 W. Vance St.
For more information:
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 1156 W. Main St., Edna
For more information: http://www.co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104
For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.