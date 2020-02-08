Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business.

Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Austwell Tivoli school board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli

Agenda items of interest: Agenda was not available at time of print

For more information: www.atisd.net

Vyshrad school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 595 County Road 182

Agenda items of interest: Approve County Extension Agent as adjunct faculty; discuss boardworks proposal; discuss and revise superintendent evaluation

For more information: vysehrad.k12.tx.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board%20of%20Education%7CAgendas/Minutes

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 202 N. Virginia St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx

Calhoun County school board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901

Cuero City Council

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Cuero City Hall Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St.

Agenda items of interest: Consider calling for a special election to make amendments to the city charter

For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02102020-190?html=true

Yorktown City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorktown City Hall Council Chamber Room

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: yorktowntx.com

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square

Agenda items of interest: Approve General Zaragoza Trail Riders camping on the Goliad Auditorium parking lot on Feb. 15

For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/upload/template/19849

/CC%20Agendas/2020%20CC%20Agendas/February%2010%20Agenda.pdf

Hallettsville school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 302 N. Ridge St.

Agenda items of interest: Approve to renew the internet contract with NewWave; approve purchase order to Amco Fence Company for $12,859.25 to install fencing at the Junior High campus

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?mk=50362767&amp;fn=agenda.pdf

Yoakum school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 315 Gonzales St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: www.yoakumisd.net/domain/3

Sweet Home school board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 531

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: www.sweethomeisd.org/domain/23

Tuesday

Industrial school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt

Agenda items of interest: Order election for May 2 Board of Trustees Election; approve Industrial Band Senior trip

For more information: www.industrialisd.org

Refugio City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 613 Commerce St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: 361-526-5361

Jackson County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna

Agenda items of interest: Consider road material bids received for seal coating; consider settlement for road damages with Kinder Morgan on County Road 117 N

For more information: co.jackson.tx.us/upload/template/39950/docs/2020/February%2011%20Agenda.pdf

Meyersville school board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Meyersville ISD Computer Lab

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml

Ganado City Council

When: 6 pm.

Where: Ganado City Hall, 112 E. Putnam St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: cityofganado.com

Yoakum City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 808 Alternate U.S. 77

Agenda items of interest: Approve appointment of two council members and the city manager to the City/School Summer Recreation Board; approve additional expenses for the repairs to the Carl & Mary Welhausen Library from the Library Special Fund Building Improvement Account

For more information: cityofyoakum.org/Meetings/Council/AGENDA-February2020.pdf

Moulton City Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 102 S. Main St.

Agenda items of interest: Approve clean up project for Julius Raabe, 607 N. Lavaca St.; approve Hotel Occupancy Tax Funding Guidelines for the City of Moulton

Wednesday

Moulton school board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 500 N. Pecan St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001523

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca

Agenda items of interest: Appoint LaDonna Thigpen as civil rights officer and as Section 3 coordinator for the CDBG-DR contract number 20-065-064-C182

For more information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/February%2010,%202020

Goliad City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

Shiner school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 505 Texas Ave.

Agenda items of interest: Approve adjunct staff for the Lavaca County Extension Agent Natalie Knesek for the 2019-20 school year

For more information: 4.files.edl.io/c1c4/02/ 06/20/205842-00272a5c-c920-41f5-b4e2-4cb0bfa7bfe6.pdf

