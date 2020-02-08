Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business.
Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Austwell Tivoli school board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli
Agenda items of interest: Agenda was not available at time of print
For more information: www.atisd.net
Vyshrad school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 595 County Road 182
Agenda items of interest: Approve County Extension Agent as adjunct faculty; discuss boardworks proposal; discuss and revise superintendent evaluation
For more information: vysehrad.k12.tx.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board%20of%20Education%7CAgendas/Minutes
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County school board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Cuero City Hall Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider calling for a special election to make amendments to the city charter
For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02102020-190?html=true
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall Council Chamber Room
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Approve General Zaragoza Trail Riders camping on the Goliad Auditorium parking lot on Feb. 15
For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/upload/template/19849
/CC%20Agendas/2020%20CC%20Agendas/February%2010%20Agenda.pdf
Hallettsville school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 302 N. Ridge St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve to renew the internet contract with NewWave; approve purchase order to Amco Fence Company for $12,859.25 to install fencing at the Junior High campus
For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?mk=50362767&fn=agenda.pdf
Yoakum school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 315 Gonzales St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: www.yoakumisd.net/domain/3
Sweet Home school board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 531
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: www.sweethomeisd.org/domain/23
Tuesday
Industrial school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
Agenda items of interest: Order election for May 2 Board of Trustees Election; approve Industrial Band Senior trip
For more information: www.industrialisd.org
Refugio City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 613 Commerce St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: 361-526-5361
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
Agenda items of interest: Consider road material bids received for seal coating; consider settlement for road damages with Kinder Morgan on County Road 117 N
For more information: co.jackson.tx.us/upload/template/39950/docs/2020/February%2011%20Agenda.pdf
Meyersville school board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Meyersville ISD Computer Lab
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml
Ganado City Council
When: 6 pm.
Where: Ganado City Hall, 112 E. Putnam St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: cityofganado.com
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 808 Alternate U.S. 77
Agenda items of interest: Approve appointment of two council members and the city manager to the City/School Summer Recreation Board; approve additional expenses for the repairs to the Carl & Mary Welhausen Library from the Library Special Fund Building Improvement Account
For more information: cityofyoakum.org/Meetings/Council/AGENDA-February2020.pdf
Moulton City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 102 S. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve clean up project for Julius Raabe, 607 N. Lavaca St.; approve Hotel Occupancy Tax Funding Guidelines for the City of Moulton
Wednesday
Moulton school board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 500 N. Pecan St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001523
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Appoint LaDonna Thigpen as civil rights officer and as Section 3 coordinator for the CDBG-DR contract number 20-065-064-C182
For more information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/February%2010,%202020
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Shiner school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 505 Texas Ave.
Agenda items of interest: Approve adjunct staff for the Lavaca County Extension Agent Natalie Knesek for the 2019-20 school year
For more information: 4.files.edl.io/c1c4/02/ 06/20/205842-00272a5c-c920-41f5-b4e2-4cb0bfa7bfe6.pdf
