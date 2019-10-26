Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

DeWitt County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: DeWitt County Courtroom

Agenda items of interest: Consider proposal to upgrade patrol deputy camera systems

More information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

Yorktown City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorktown City Hall, City Council Room

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: yorktowntx.com/

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square

Agenda items of interest: Approve resolution in support of the Goliad Head Start program and Community Partnership Agreement

More information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

TUESDAY

Nursery School Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Nursery School Board Room, 13254 Nursery Drive

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: nurseryisd.org/Page/54

WEDNESDAY

Calhoun County Commissioners Court

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104

Agenda items of interest: Approve action to authorize the County Judge to sign an Intergovernmental Agreement between Calhoun County and Comal County regarding the housing of Comal County inmates in the Calhoun County Jail; approve the increase of election workers’ pay to $12 per hour to take effect in 2020

More information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/October%2030,%202019

