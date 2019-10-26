Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
Agenda items of interest: Consider proposal to upgrade patrol deputy camera systems
More information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall, City Council Room
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: yorktowntx.com/
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Approve resolution in support of the Goliad Head Start program and Community Partnership Agreement
More information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
TUESDAY
Nursery School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Nursery School Board Room, 13254 Nursery Drive
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: nurseryisd.org/Page/54
WEDNESDAY
Calhoun County Commissioners Court
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104
Agenda items of interest: Approve action to authorize the County Judge to sign an Intergovernmental Agreement between Calhoun County and Comal County regarding the housing of Comal County inmates in the Calhoun County Jail; approve the increase of election workers’ pay to $12 per hour to take effect in 2020
More information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/October%2030,%202019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.