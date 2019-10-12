Regional governmental entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Austwell-Tivoli school board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli

  • Agenda not available at time of printing.

More information: atisd.net/domain/48

Sweet Home school board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: room 215, Sweet Home School, 7508 S. Farm to-Market Road 531

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23

Yoakum school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: yoakumisd.net/

Hallettsville school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Hallettsville ISD Administration Conference Room, 302 N. Ridge St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: bit.ly/2oyTqH7

Industrial school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Administration office, 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt

Agenda items of interest: Accept bid for purchase of 25.8-acre tract of land and .95-acre tract of land in the Stephen F. Austin League

More information: industrialisd.org/domain/23

Goliad school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Board meeting room of Goliad ISD, 161 N. Welch St.

Agenda items of interest: Solar farm presentation

More information: bit.ly/2M6Qria

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square

Agenda items of interest: Approval of nominations list for Goliad Appraisal District Board of Directors.

More information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

Port Lavaca City Council

What: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.

Agenda items of interest: Approve fiscal year budget, approve the Calhoun County Ministerial Alliance use of Bayfront Peninsula Park Pavilion, approve the police department to purchase a 2019 Ford Fusion four-door sedan, approve the police department to purchase body-worn and in-car or dash camera systems, approve contract for the roof replacement project on the pavilion at Lighthouse Beach, award contract to replace the damaged playscape at Lighthouse Beach, consider purchase of new restroom/bath-house at Lighthouse Beach

More information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx

Calhoun County school board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: bit.ly/2nJ6w4g

DeWitt County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: DeWitt County Courtroom

Agenda items of interest: Consider approval of letter of interest for relocation of Cuero Airport to TXDOT Aviation, approve purchase of AR-15 rifles and suppressors, approve nominees for the DeWitt County Appraisal District board of directors, appoint Carrie Rea as DeWitt County auditor.

More information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

Cuero City Council

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Cuero City Hall Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St.

Agenda items of interest: First reading of ordinance concerning electric rates

More information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2

Yoakum City Council/Yoakum Economic Development Board of Directors

What: Joint Meeting

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Yoakum City Hall, 808 Alternate U.S. 77

Agenda items of interest: Review of YEDC projects; review of Council projects; provide directions on future focus on retail development, downtown development, housing development, industrial recruitment and quality-of-life improvements.

More information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html

Tuesday

Edna City Council

When: 6 p.m

Where: Edna City Hall, 126 W. Main St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: bit.ly/2M6Qria

Wednesday

Ganado school board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ganado ISD Administration Building, 210 S. Sixth St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: bit.ly/3274Gcc

Westhoff school board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Westhoff ISD board room in the Westhoff School Library, 244 Lynch Ave.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: bit.ly/2p8Hr2V

Nordheim school board

What: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 500 N. Broadway St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: nordheimisd.org/

Calhoun County Commissioners Court

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca

Agenda items of interest: Nominate Commissioner Vern Lyssy as a candidate to the Calhoun County Appraisal Aboard for a two-year term; approve final plat of the replat of lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 164; appoint Linda Bounias to replace Jake Ondreas on the Calhoun County Parks Board

More information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/

ThursdayCuero school board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuero ISD board Room, 960 E. Broadway St.

Agenda items of interest: Approve DeWitt and Gonzales Counties 2019 certified appraisal rolls, nominate directors for DeWitt County Appraisal District, approve purchase of 330 iPad replacements for a total of $88,770

More information: bit.ly/2IKdayj

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.