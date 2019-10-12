Regional governmental entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Austwell-Tivoli school board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
More information: atisd.net/domain/48
Sweet Home school board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: room 215, Sweet Home School, 7508 S. Farm to-Market Road 531
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23
Yoakum school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: yoakumisd.net/
Hallettsville school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hallettsville ISD Administration Conference Room, 302 N. Ridge St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: bit.ly/2oyTqH7
Industrial school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Administration office, 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
Agenda items of interest: Accept bid for purchase of 25.8-acre tract of land and .95-acre tract of land in the Stephen F. Austin League
More information: industrialisd.org/domain/23
Goliad school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Board meeting room of Goliad ISD, 161 N. Welch St.
Agenda items of interest: Solar farm presentation
More information: bit.ly/2M6Qria
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Approval of nominations list for Goliad Appraisal District Board of Directors.
More information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Port Lavaca City Council
What: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve fiscal year budget, approve the Calhoun County Ministerial Alliance use of Bayfront Peninsula Park Pavilion, approve the police department to purchase a 2019 Ford Fusion four-door sedan, approve the police department to purchase body-worn and in-car or dash camera systems, approve contract for the roof replacement project on the pavilion at Lighthouse Beach, award contract to replace the damaged playscape at Lighthouse Beach, consider purchase of new restroom/bath-house at Lighthouse Beach
More information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County school board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: bit.ly/2nJ6w4g
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
Agenda items of interest: Consider approval of letter of interest for relocation of Cuero Airport to TXDOT Aviation, approve purchase of AR-15 rifles and suppressors, approve nominees for the DeWitt County Appraisal District board of directors, appoint Carrie Rea as DeWitt County auditor.
More information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Cuero City Hall Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: First reading of ordinance concerning electric rates
More information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2
Yoakum City Council/Yoakum Economic Development Board of Directors
What: Joint Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Yoakum City Hall, 808 Alternate U.S. 77
Agenda items of interest: Review of YEDC projects; review of Council projects; provide directions on future focus on retail development, downtown development, housing development, industrial recruitment and quality-of-life improvements.
More information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Tuesday
Edna City Council
When: 6 p.m
Where: Edna City Hall, 126 W. Main St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: bit.ly/2M6Qria
Wednesday
Ganado school board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ganado ISD Administration Building, 210 S. Sixth St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: bit.ly/3274Gcc
Westhoff school board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Westhoff ISD board room in the Westhoff School Library, 244 Lynch Ave.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: bit.ly/2p8Hr2V
Nordheim school board
What: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 500 N. Broadway St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: nordheimisd.org/
Calhoun County Commissioners Court
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Nominate Commissioner Vern Lyssy as a candidate to the Calhoun County Appraisal Aboard for a two-year term; approve final plat of the replat of lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 164; appoint Linda Bounias to replace Jake Ondreas on the Calhoun County Parks Board
More information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/
ThursdayCuero school board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuero ISD board Room, 960 E. Broadway St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve DeWitt and Gonzales Counties 2019 certified appraisal rolls, nominate directors for DeWitt County Appraisal District, approve purchase of 330 iPad replacements for a total of $88,770
More information: bit.ly/2IKdayj
