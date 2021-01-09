Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Port Lavaca City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 202 N. Virginia St.

For more information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx

Calhoun County ISD

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901

DeWitt County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero

For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

Cuero City Council

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero

For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter

Yorktown City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 119 E. Main St., Yorktown

For more information: yorktowntx.com

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square

For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

Goliad ISD

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 161 N. Welch St.

For more information: goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=426045&type=d&pREC_ID=929547

Industrial ISD

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt

For more information: industrialisd.org/domain/23

Hallettsville ISD

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 302 N. Ridge St., Hallettsville

For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901

Yoakum ISD

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum

For more information: https://www.yoakumisd.net/Page/2#calendar254/20201208/month

Sweet Home ISD

When: 5:30 p.m.

For more information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23

Austwell Tivoli ISD

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 207 Redfish St, Tivoli

For more information: atisd.net

Vysehrad ISD

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 595 County Road 182, Hallettsville

For more information: vysehrad.k12.tx.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board of Education|Agendas/Minutes

Tuesday

Meyersville ISD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1897 Meyersville Road

For more information: meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml

Jackson County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna

For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar

Ganado City Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 112 E. Putnam St., Ganado

For more information: facebook.com/ganadotx/

Yoakum City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 808 alternate SH 77, Yoakum

For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html

Moulton City Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 102 S. Main St., Moulton

For more information: https://www.cityofmoulton.com/index.asp?Type=B_EV&SEC={A5C32337-7F1E-45A0-9C10-B00F1DF5CC11}&month=1&year=2020

Refugio City Council

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio

For more information: co.refugio.tx.us

Wednesday

Goliad City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad

For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

Shiner ISD

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner

For more information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746

Moulton ISD

When: 7 p.m.

For more information: https://www.moultonisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=862516&type=d&pREC_ID=1228041

Thursday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca

For more information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/

