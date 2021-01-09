Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 202 N. Virginia St.
For more information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County ISD
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero
For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 119 E. Main St., Yorktown
For more information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Goliad ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 161 N. Welch St.
For more information: goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=426045&type=d&pREC_ID=929547
Industrial ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
For more information: industrialisd.org/domain/23
Hallettsville ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 302 N. Ridge St., Hallettsville
For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901
Yoakum ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
For more information: https://www.yoakumisd.net/Page/2#calendar254/20201208/month
Sweet Home ISD
When: 5:30 p.m.
For more information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23
Austwell Tivoli ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St, Tivoli
For more information: atisd.net
Vysehrad ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 595 County Road 182, Hallettsville
For more information: vysehrad.k12.tx.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board of Education|Agendas/Minutes
Tuesday
Meyersville ISD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1897 Meyersville Road
For more information: meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Ganado City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 112 E. Putnam St., Ganado
For more information: facebook.com/ganadotx/
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 808 alternate SH 77, Yoakum
For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Moulton City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 102 S. Main St., Moulton
For more information: https://www.cityofmoulton.com/index.asp?Type=B_EV&SEC={A5C32337-7F1E-45A0-9C10-B00F1DF5CC11}&month=1&year=2020
Refugio City Council
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
For more information: co.refugio.tx.us
Wednesday
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Shiner ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
For more information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746
Moulton ISD
When: 7 p.m.
For more information: https://www.moultonisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=862516&type=d&pREC_ID=1228041
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.