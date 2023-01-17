Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
THURSDAY
Ganado School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado
For more information: https://www.ganadoisd.org/domain/118
Edna City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna
For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter
MONDAY
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar