Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

WEDNESDAY

Jackson County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna

For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar

THURSDAY

Ganado School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado

For more information: https://www.ganadoisd.org/domain/118

Edna City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna

For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter

MONDAY

DeWitt County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero

For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square

For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

