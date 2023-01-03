Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Thursday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca

For more information: calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/

Monday

Calhoun County School Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca

For more information: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/2207

Jackson County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna

For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar

DeWitt County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero

For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

Cuero City Council

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero

For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2

Yoakum School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum

For more information: yoakumisd.net/ Page/2#calendar 254/20220609/month

Hallettsville City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 101 N. Main St.

For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/

Shiner School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner

For more information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746

