Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Yorktown School Board

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jr. High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: https://www.yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true

Tuesday

Edna School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Edna ISD Administration Office, 601 N. Wells St.

Agenda items of interest: Consider approving order of election for May 2 Edna ISD Board of Trustees regular election for positions 5 and 7

For more information: bit.ly/2NBekPe

Refugio County County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Refugio Courthouse, 808 Commerce St.

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: http://www.co.refugio.tx.us/page/refugio.PublicNotices

Wednesday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 21 S. Ann St. in Port Lavaca Suite 104

Agenda items of interest: Accept a donation from Ken Lester and Lester Contracting for a sewer connection for Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department sewer tap for the new resource building.

For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/

Goliad City Council

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: https://www.goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

