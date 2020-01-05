Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 101 N. Main St.
- Agenda items of interest: Consider moving the special city council meeting from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21; consider request for planting a memorial tree with future bench placement in the park in memory of Mayor Stephen Hunter.
- For more information: https://cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Shiner City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Hoffie and Lank Shiner Public Library and Culture Center, 115 E. Wolters/2nd St.
- Agenda items of interest: Consider request to begin construction in old City Hall Building for new office space; order election of May 2 to elect three councilmembers; terms of councilpersons Michael Furrh, Bucky Boehm and Louis Herman expire; consider applicant for open sergeant position in Police Department.
- For more information: http://www.shinertexas.gov/agendas.html
Tuesday
Seadrift City Council
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Seadrift City Council Chambers, 502 S. Main St.
- Agenda items of interest: Consider retirement/resignation of current Harbor Master pending hiring of replacement. Consider advertising to fill vacancy of Harbor Master.
- For more information: https://seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas
Friends of Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization
- When: 4:30-6 p.m.
- Where: Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St.
- Agenda not available at time of publishing.
- Woodsboro City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where Wood City Hall, 110 Wood Ave.
- Agenda not available at time of publishing.
Wednesday
Calhoun Commissioners
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca
- Agenda items of interest: Consider approval of Airport Project Participation Agreement; consider additional insurance proceeds received from TAC; consider amending 2020 Salary Order.
- For more information: www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/
Goliad City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.
- Agenda items of interest: Discuss ordinance to call May 2nd election; consider change order reference Fannin Street project.
- For more information: https://www.goliadtx.net/2262/2020-CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDAS
Shiner ISD
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Shiner ISD Administration Office, 505 Texas Ave.
- Agenda not available at time of publishing.
Moulton ISD
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Administration Office, 500 N. Pecan St.
- Agenda not available at time of publishing.
