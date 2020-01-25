Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
Agenda items of interest: Determine the need to appoint public members to the County Salary Grievance Committee pursuant to Government Code 152.014.
For more information: bit.ly/2urBD7t
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall Council Chamber
Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: https://www.yorktowntx.com/
Goliad County Commissioners
Where: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: http://www.co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
TUESDAY
Nursery School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Nursery School Board Room, 13254 Nursery Drive
Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: https://www.nurseryisd.org/Page/54
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St., Edna
Agenda items of interest: Consider discontinuing the interlibrary loan fee charged to patrons and take any necessary action.
For more information: bit.ly/2uyGnIw
WEDNESDAY
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca Suite 104
Agenda items of interest: Take necessary action to allow the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce to use King Fisher Beach/Park April 25 for its annual Crawfish Festival
For more information: http://www.co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.