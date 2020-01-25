Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

DeWitt County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: DeWitt County Courtroom

Agenda items of interest: Determine the need to appoint public members to the County Salary Grievance Committee pursuant to Government Code 152.014.

For more information: bit.ly/2urBD7t

Yorktown City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorktown City Hall Council Chamber

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: https://www.yorktowntx.com/

Goliad County Commissioners

Where: 9 a.m.

Where: Goliad County courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: http://www.co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

TUESDAY

Nursery School Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Nursery School Board Room, 13254 Nursery Drive

Agenda not available at time of printing

For more information: https://www.nurseryisd.org/Page/54

Jackson County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St., Edna

Agenda items of interest: Consider discontinuing the interlibrary loan fee charged to patrons and take any necessary action.

For more information: bit.ly/2uyGnIw

WEDNESDAY

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca Suite 104

Agenda items of interest: Take necessary action to allow the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce to use King Fisher Beach/Park April 25 for its annual Crawfish Festival

For more information: http://www.co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

