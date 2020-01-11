Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Austwell Tivoli School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli

Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: https://www.atisd.net/

Industrial School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Industrial administration Office, 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt

Agenda items of interest: Purchase new phone system

More information: bit.ly/2t5VCrT

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square

Agenda items of interest: Change order proposal from Phoenix 1 for courthouse roof repair

More information: bit.ly/2FCJpNQ

Port Lavaca City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.

Agenda items of interest: Consider lease agreement with Calhoun County for use of electronic voting equipment for the City of Port Lavaca general officers elections; consider request for the Public Works Department to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado Crew Cab Truck from Caldwell Country

More information: https://clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx

Calhoun County School Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 525 N. Commerce St.

Agenda items of interest: Discuss and take action to accept Formosa Plastic Corp’s donation of homes to district and granting back right of first refusal on same

More information: bit.ly/35I9rKv

DeWitt County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: DeWitt County Courtroom

Agenda items of interest: Discuss issues related to the planning and construction of a new county annex; take appropriate action

More information: bit.ly/2R8SXp8

Cuero City Council

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Cuero City Hall Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St. in Cuero

Agenda items of interest: Discuss and consider possible action on resolution 2020-01-05

More information: bit.ly/2Rc5PLA

Yorktown City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorktown City Council Chamber

Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: https://www.yorktowntx.com/

Goliad School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Goliad ISD meeting room, 161 N. Welch St.

Agenda items of interest: Discuss athletic director/head coach vacancy

More information: bit.ly/2FHYFZO

Tuesday

Jackson County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.

Agenda items of interest: Consider mediated settlement agreement between Jackson County and Stephen D. Heard and Cynthia Heard and Union Pacific Railroad Company and take necessary action

More information: bit.ly/35NQnKU

Meyersville School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MISD Computer Lab

Agenda items of interest: Review the TEA 2017-18 accountability report; review 2017-18 TAPR Report.

More information: http://www.meyersvilleisd.org/agenda-011519.pdf

Yoakum City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 808 U.S. 77A S.

Agenda items of interest: Consider authorizing the placement of “A Little Library” structure within city right of way on the west side of Aldersgate Street.

More information: https://www.cityofyoakum.org/

Wednesday

Nordheim School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 500 N. Broadway St., Nordheim

Agenda not available at time of printing

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St. in Port Lavaca

Agenda items of interest: Consider and take necessary action to approve and accept the request of the Calhoun County Historical Commission to transfer the Bauer Half Moon Reef Lighthouse Trust to Calhoun County in the amount of $10,617.50

More information: bit.ly/2uyxcHO

Westhoff School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Westhoff ISD board room, 244 Lynch Ave.

Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: bit.ly/36KhBTL

Thursday

Cuero School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuero ISD Board Room, 960 E. Broadway St.

Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: bit.ly/2FGJdxo

Edna City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Edna City Hall, 126 W. Main St.

Agenda not available at time of printing

More information: http://www.cityofedna.com/agendacenter

