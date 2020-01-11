Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Austwell Tivoli School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli
Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: https://www.atisd.net/
Industrial School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Industrial administration Office, 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
Agenda items of interest: Purchase new phone system
More information: bit.ly/2t5VCrT
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Change order proposal from Phoenix 1 for courthouse roof repair
More information: bit.ly/2FCJpNQ
Port Lavaca City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider lease agreement with Calhoun County for use of electronic voting equipment for the City of Port Lavaca general officers elections; consider request for the Public Works Department to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado Crew Cab Truck from Caldwell Country
More information: https://clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 525 N. Commerce St.
Agenda items of interest: Discuss and take action to accept Formosa Plastic Corp’s donation of homes to district and granting back right of first refusal on same
More information: bit.ly/35I9rKv
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
Agenda items of interest: Discuss issues related to the planning and construction of a new county annex; take appropriate action
More information: bit.ly/2R8SXp8
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Cuero City Hall Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St. in Cuero
Agenda items of interest: Discuss and consider possible action on resolution 2020-01-05
More information: bit.ly/2Rc5PLA
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Council Chamber
Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: https://www.yorktowntx.com/
Goliad School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad ISD meeting room, 161 N. Welch St.
Agenda items of interest: Discuss athletic director/head coach vacancy
More information: bit.ly/2FHYFZO
Tuesday
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider mediated settlement agreement between Jackson County and Stephen D. Heard and Cynthia Heard and Union Pacific Railroad Company and take necessary action
More information: bit.ly/35NQnKU
Meyersville School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: MISD Computer Lab
Agenda items of interest: Review the TEA 2017-18 accountability report; review 2017-18 TAPR Report.
More information: http://www.meyersvilleisd.org/agenda-011519.pdf
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 808 U.S. 77A S.
Agenda items of interest: Consider authorizing the placement of “A Little Library” structure within city right of way on the west side of Aldersgate Street.
More information: https://www.cityofyoakum.org/
Wednesday
Nordheim School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 500 N. Broadway St., Nordheim
Agenda not available at time of printing
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St. in Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Consider and take necessary action to approve and accept the request of the Calhoun County Historical Commission to transfer the Bauer Half Moon Reef Lighthouse Trust to Calhoun County in the amount of $10,617.50
More information: bit.ly/2uyxcHO
Westhoff School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Westhoff ISD board room, 244 Lynch Ave.
Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: bit.ly/36KhBTL
Thursday
Cuero School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuero ISD Board Room, 960 E. Broadway St.
Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: bit.ly/2FGJdxo
Edna City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Edna City Hall, 126 W. Main St.
Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: http://www.cityofedna.com/agendacenter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.