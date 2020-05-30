Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 101 N. Main St.
- For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Shiner City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 115 W. Wolters St.
- For more information: shinertexas.gov/agendas.html
Tuesday
Woodsboro City Council
- When” 6 p.m.
- Where: 110 Wood Ave.
- For more information: woodsborotx.net
Seadrift City Council
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 501 S. Main St.
- For more information: seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas
Thursday
Edna City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 126 W. Main St.
- For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter
