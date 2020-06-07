Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 202 N. Virginia St.
- For more information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County School Board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 525 N. Commerce St.
- For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901
DeWitt County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
- For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Cuero City Council
- When: 5:15 p.m.
- Where: 212 E. Main St.
- For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2
Yorktown City Council
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Yorktown City Hall Council Chambers
- For more information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
- For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Hallettsville School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 101 N. Main St.
- For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901
Sweet Home School Board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 531
- For more information:
Tuesday
Refugio City Council
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 13 Commerce St.
- For more information:co.refugio.tx.us
Yoakum City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 808 U.S. 77-A
- For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Meyersville School Board
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: MISD Computer Lab
- For more information: meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml
Ganado City Council
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 112 E. Putnam St.
- For more information: facebook.com/ganadotx/
Wednesday
Goliad City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 152 W. End St.
- For more information:goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
- When:10 a.m.
- Where: 211 S. Ann St.
- For more information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/
