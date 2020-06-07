Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Port Lavaca City Council

Calhoun County School Board

DeWitt County Commissioners

Cuero City Council

Yorktown City Council

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: Yorktown City Hall Council Chambers
  • For more information: yorktowntx.com

Goliad County Commissioners

Hallettsville School Board

Sweet Home School Board

  • When: 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 531
  • For more information:

sweethomeisd.org/domain/23

Tuesday

Refugio City Council

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: 13 Commerce St.
  • For more information:co.refugio.tx.us

Yoakum City Council

Meyersville School Board

Ganado City Council

Wednesday

Goliad City Council

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: 152 W. End St.
  • For more information:goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

Thursday

Calhoun County Commissioners

