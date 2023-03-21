Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
Goliad City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 152 W. End St., Goliad
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
TUESDAY
Jackson County Commissioners
When:
- 9 a.m.
Where:
- 115 W. Main St., Edna
For MORE information:
Refugio City Council
When:
- 7 p.m.
Where:
- 613 Commerce St., Refugio
For more information: co.refugio.tx.us