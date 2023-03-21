Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

WEDNESDAY

Goliad City Council

When:

  • 6 p.m.

Where:

  • 152 W. End St., Goliad

For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

TUESDAY

Jackson County Commissioners

When:

  • 9 a.m.

Where:

  • 115 W. Main St., Edna

For MORE information:

Refugio City Council

When:

  • 7 p.m.

Where:

  • 613 Commerce St., Refugio

For more information: co.refugio.tx.us

