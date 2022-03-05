Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 101 N. Main St.
- For more information:
Shiner City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner
For more information:
Tuesday
Meyersville School Board
When:
- 7 p.m.
Where:
- 1897 Meyersville Road
For more information:
Jackson County Commissioners
When:
- 9 a.m.
Where:
- 115 W. Main St., Edna
For MORE information:
Ganado City Council
When:
- 6:30 p.m.
Where:
- 112 E. Putnam St., Ganado
For more information: facebook.com/ganadotx/
Yoakum City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 808 alternate U.S. 77, Yoakum
For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Moulton City Council
When:
- 6:30 p.m.
Where:
- 102 S. Main St., Moulton
For more information: https://bit.ly/3sG4LTR
Refugio City Council
When:
- 9 a.m.
Where:
- 613 Commerce St., Refugio
For more information: co.refugio.tx.us
Wednesday
Goliad City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 152 W. End St., Goliad
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Shiner School Board
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
For more information:
Moulton School Board
When:
- 7 p.m.
Where:
- Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton
For more information: https://bit.ly/3sRfXNT
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When:
- 10 a.m.
Where:
- 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information: https://www.calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.