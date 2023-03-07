Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information: https://www.calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Moulton School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton
For more information: https://bit.ly/3sRfXNT
MONDAY
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero
For more information: https://bit.ly/34vL4oy
TUESDAY
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
For more information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 808 alternate U.S. 77, Yoakum
For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html