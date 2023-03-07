Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

WEDNESDAY

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca

For more information: https://www.calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/

Goliad City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad

For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

Moulton School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton

For more information: https://bit.ly/3sRfXNT

MONDAY

DeWitt County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero

For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

Cuero City Council

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero

For more information: https://bit.ly/34vL4oy

TUESDAY

Jackson County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna

For more information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar

Yoakum City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 808 alternate U.S. 77, Yoakum

For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html

