Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Austwell Tivoli School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 207 Redfish St

For more information: https://www.atisd.net/

Sweet Home School Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Sweet Home School, 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 501

For more information: https://www.sweethomeisd.org/domain/23

Goliad School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Goliad ISD, 161 N. Welch St.

For more information: https://www.goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=426045&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=929547

Port Lavaca City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.

Agenda items of interest: https://clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx

Calhoun County School Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Calhoun Administration Building, 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca

For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901

Cuero City Council

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where Cuero City Hall, 212 E. Main St.

For more information: https://www.cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2

Yorktown City Council Meeting

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorktown City Hall Chambers

For more information:

https://www.yorktowntx.com/

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square

For more information: http://www.co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

Industrial School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Industrial ISD Administrative Offices, 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt

For more information: https://www.industrialisd.org/domain/23

Hallettsville School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 302 N. Ridge St.

For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901

Yoakum School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.

For more information: https://www.cityofyoakum.org/

Tuesday

Yoakum City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 808 alternate U.S. 77

For more information: https://www.cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html

Ganado City Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 112 E. Putnam St.

For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779

Jackson County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.

For more information:

http://www.co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar

Meyersville School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MISD Computer Lab

For more inforation:

http://www.meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml

Moulton City Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Moulton City Hall, 102 S. Main St.

For more information:

cityofmoulton.com

Wednesday

Shiner School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Shiner ISD Administration Office, 505 Texas Ave.

For more information: shinerisd.net

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Courthouse, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca

For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/

Goliad City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.

For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

