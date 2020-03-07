Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Austwell Tivoli School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St
For more information: https://www.atisd.net/
Sweet Home School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Sweet Home School, 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 501
For more information: https://www.sweethomeisd.org/domain/23
Goliad School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad ISD, 161 N. Welch St.
For more information: https://www.goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=426045&type=d&pREC_ID=929547
Port Lavaca City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: https://clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calhoun Administration Building, 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where Cuero City Hall, 212 E. Main St.
For more information: https://www.cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2
Yorktown City Council Meeting
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall Chambers
For more information:
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
For more information: http://www.co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Industrial School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Industrial ISD Administrative Offices, 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
For more information: https://www.industrialisd.org/domain/23
Hallettsville School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 302 N. Ridge St.
For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901
Yoakum School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.
For more information: https://www.cityofyoakum.org/
Tuesday
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 808 alternate U.S. 77
For more information: https://www.cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Ganado City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 112 E. Putnam St.
For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.
For more information:
Meyersville School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: MISD Computer Lab
For more inforation:
Moulton City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Moulton City Hall, 102 S. Main St.
For more information:
Wednesday
Shiner School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Shiner ISD Administration Office, 505 Texas Ave.
For more information: shinerisd.net
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Courthouse, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca
For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
