Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business.
Below is a list of meetings this week.
The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Yorktown School Board
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Yorktown Jr. High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.
Agenda items of interest: https://www.yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true
Woodsboro School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 408 S. Kasten St.
For more information: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iKALEgiuSTMWHckqlOv4a-UMfnLJKqXM
Tuesday
Westhoff School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Westhoff ISD board room in Westhoff School Library, 244 Lynch Ave.
For more information: http://www.westhoffisd.org/index.php/school-board-meeting-agendas
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 am.
Where: 211 S Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca
For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/
Nordheim School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 500 N. Broadway
Fore information:
Ganado School Board
When” 6 p.m.
Where: 210 S. Sixth St.
For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779
Thursday
Cuero School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 960 E. Broadway St.
For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=62901
Edna School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Edna ISD Administrative Offices, 601 N. Wells St.
For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001371
