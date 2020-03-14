Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business.

Below is a list of meetings this week.

The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Yorktown School Board

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Yorktown Jr. High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.

Agenda items of interest: https://www.yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true

Woodsboro School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 408 S. Kasten St.

For more information: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iKALEgiuSTMWHckqlOv4a-UMfnLJKqXM

Tuesday

Westhoff School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Westhoff ISD board room in Westhoff School Library, 244 Lynch Ave.

For more information: http://www.westhoffisd.org/index.php/school-board-meeting-agendas

Wednesday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 am.

Where: 211 S Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca

For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/

Nordheim School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 500 N. Broadway

Fore information:

https://v3.boardbook.org/PublicNotAvailable.html

Ganado School Board

When” 6 p.m.

Where: 210 S. Sixth St.

For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001779

Thursday

Cuero School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 960 E. Broadway St.

For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=62901

Edna School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Edna ISD Administrative Offices, 601 N. Wells St.

For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001371

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.