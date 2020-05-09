Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Austwell Tivoli School Board
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli
- For more information: atisd.net/
Sweet Home School Board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 531
- For more information: sweethomeisd.org/
Calhoun County School Board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
- For more information: calcoisd.org
Port Lavaca City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 202 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca
- For more information: portlavaca.org/city-government/city-council/
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: DeWitt County Courthouse
- For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.Commissioners.Court
Cuero City Council
- When: 5:15 p.m.
- Where: 212 E. Main St.
- For more information: cityofcuero.com/175/Mayor-City-Council
Yorktown City Council
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Yorktown City Hall.
- For more information: Yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners Court
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
- For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.Commissioners.Court
Goliad School Board
- When: 6 p.m
- Where: 161 N. Welch St.
- For more information: goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=426045&type=d&pREC_ID=929547
Industrial School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
- For more information: industrialisd.org/domain/23
Hallettsville School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 302 N. Ridge St.
- For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901
Yoakum School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.
- For more information: yoakumisd.net/
Tuesday
Refugio City Council
- When: 7 p.m.
Where: 613 Commerce St.
- For more information: co.refugio.tx.us/
Yoakum City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 808 Alternate U.S. 77
- For more information: cityofyoakum.org/CityCouncil.html
Ganado City Council
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 112 E. Putnam St.
- For more information: cityofganado.com/
Jackson County
Commissioners Court
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
- For more information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Commissioners.Court
Meyersville School Board
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: MISD Computer Lab
- For more information: meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml
Moulton City Council
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 102 S. Main St.
- For more information: cityofmoulton.com/
Wednesday
- School Board
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 500 N. Pecan St.
- For more information: moultonisd.net
Shiner School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 505 Texas Ave.
- For more information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746
Goliad City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 152 W. End St.
- For more information: goliadtx.net/2262/2020-CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDAS
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners Court
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
- For more information: calhouncotx.org/comcrt.html
