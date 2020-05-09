Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Austwell Tivoli School Board

  • When: 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli
  • For more information: atisd.net/

Sweet Home School Board

  • When: 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 531
  • For more information: sweethomeisd.org/

Calhoun County School Board

  • When: 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
  • For more information: calcoisd.org

Port Lavaca City Council

DeWitt County Commissioners Court

Cuero City Council

Yorktown City Council

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: Yorktown City Hall.
  • For more information: Yorktowntx.com

Goliad County Commissioners Court

Goliad School Board

Industrial School Board

Hallettsville School Board

Yoakum School Board

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.
  • For more information: yoakumisd.net/

Tuesday

Refugio City Council

  • When: 7 p.m.

Where: 613 Commerce St.

Yoakum City Council

Ganado City Council

Jackson County

Commissioners Court

Meyersville School Board

Moulton City Council

Wednesday

  • Moulton
    • School Board
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 500 N. Pecan St.
    • For more information: moultonisd.net

    Shiner School Board

    Goliad City Council

    Thursday

    Calhoun County Commissioners Court

