Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Yorktown School Board

Woodsboro School Board

  • When: 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: 408 S. Kasten St., Woodsboro
  • For more information: wisd.net

Edna School Board

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: 601 N. Wells St.
  • For more information: ednaisd.org

Tuesday

Westhoff School Board

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff
  • For more information: westhoffisd.org

Wednesday

Nordheim School Board

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: 500 N. Broadway, Nordheim
  • For more information: nordheimisd.org

Thursday

Cuero School Board

  • When: 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: 960 E. Broadway St.
  • For more information: cueroisd.org

Edna City Council

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.