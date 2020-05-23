Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

DeWitt County Commissioners

Goliad County Commissioners

Tuesday

Jackson County Commissioners

Thursday

Calhoun Count Commissioners

