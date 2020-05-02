Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Hallettsville City Council

Shiner City Council

Tuesday

Seadrift City Council

Woodsboro City Council

Thursday

Edna City Council

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna
  • For more information: cityofedna.com
