Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Port Lavaca City Council

Calhoun County School Board

DeWitt County Commissioners

Cuero City Council

Yorktown City Council

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: 119 E. Main St., Yorktown
  • For more information: yorktowntx.com

Goliad County Commissioners

Goliad School Board

Industrial School Board

Hallettsville School Board

Yoakum School Board

Sweet Home School Board

Austwell Tivoli School Board

  • When: 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: 207 Redfish St, Tivoli
  • For more information: atisd.net

Vysehrad School Board

Yorktown School Board

Tuesday

Meyersville School Board

Jackson County Commissioners

Ganado City Council

Yoakum City Council

Moulton City Council

Refugio City Council

  • When: 9 a.m.
  • Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
  • For more information: co.refugio.tx.us

Wednesday

Goliad City Council

Shiner School Board

Moulton School Board

Thursday

Calhoun County Commissioners

