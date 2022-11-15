Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When:
- 10 a.m.
Where:
- 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information:
Ganado School Board
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado
For more information:
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 101 N. Main St.
For more information:
Tuesday
Refugio City Council
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
- For more information: co.refugio.tx.us