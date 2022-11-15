Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Wednesday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When:

  • 10 a.m.

Where:

  • 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca

For more information:

Ganado School Board

When:

  • 6 p.m.

Where:

  • 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado

For more information:

Monday

Hallettsville City Council

When:

  • 6 p.m.

Where:

  • 101 N. Main St.

For more information:

Tuesday

Refugio City Council

  • When: 9 a.m.
  • Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
  • For more information: co.refugio.tx.us

