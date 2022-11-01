Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
- For more information: https://www.calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/
Thursday
Edna City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna
- For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter
Monday
Shiner City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner
- For more information: www.shinertexas.gov/city-council