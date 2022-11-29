Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information: https://www.calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/
Thursday
Refugio School Board Strategic Planning Committee meeting
When: 4 p.m.
Where 212 Vance St., Refugio
For more information: refugioisd.net/page/dis.schoolboard.home
Edna City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna
For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter
Tuesday
Seadrift City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 501 S. Main St.
For more information: seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas