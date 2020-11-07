Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 202 N. Virginia St.
- Information: clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County ISD
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
- Information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29
901
DeWitt Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
- Information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Cuero City Council
- When: 5:15 p.m.
- Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero
- Information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-Meetings-2
Yorktown city Council
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 119 E. Main St., Yorktown
- Information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.-Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
- Information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Goliad ISD
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 161 N. Welch St.
- Information: goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=4260
- 45&type=d&pREC_ID=929547
Industrial ISD
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 167 Fifth St., Vangerbilt
- Information: industrialisd.org/domain
/23
Hallettsville ISD
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 302 N. Ridge St., Hallettsville
- Information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901
Yoakum ISD
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
- For more information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Sweet Home ISD
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23
Austwell Tivoli ISD
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 207 Redfish St, Tivoli
- Information: atisd.
net
Vysehrad ISD
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 595 County Road 182, Hallettsville
- Information: vysehrad.k12.tx.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board of Education|Agendas/Minutes
Tuesday
Meyersville ISD
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1897 Meyersville Road
- Information: meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml
Jackson County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
- Information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Ganado City Council
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 112 E. Putnam St., Ganado
- Information: facebook.com/ganadotx/
Yoakum City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 808 alternate SH 77, Yoakum
- Information: cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Moulton City Council
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 102 S. Main St., Moulton
- Information: cityofmoulton.com/index.asp?Type=B_EV&SEC={A5C32337-7F1E-45A0-9C10-B00F1DF5C
- C11}&month=8&year=2019
Refugio City Council
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
- Information: co.refugio.tx.us
Wednesday
Goliad City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 152 W. End St., Golaid
- Information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Shiner ISD
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
- Information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746
Moulton ISD
- When: 7 p.m.
- Information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1960
Thursday
Calhoun Commissioners
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
- Information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/
