Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Wednesday

Woodsboro City Council

Calhoun County Commissioners

Goliad City Council

Moulton School Board

  • When: 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton
  • For more information:
moultonisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=862516&type=d&pREC_ID=1228041

Thursday

Edna City Council

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna
  • For more information:
cityofedna.com/agendacenter

