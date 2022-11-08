Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Wednesday
Woodsboro City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 110 Wood Ave., Woodsboro
- For more information: woodsborotx.net/city-hall
Calhoun County Commissioners
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
- For more information: calhouncotx.org/commissioners-court/
Goliad City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad
- For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Moulton School Board
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton
- For more information:
Thursday
Edna City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna
- For more information: