Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hallettsville City Hall, 101 N. Main St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Tuesday
Seadrift City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Seadrift City Council Chambers, 501 S. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Take action to limit access, posting signage on a portion of South Maple and South Peach streets and installing partial barricade
More information: seadrifttx.org/minutes-and-agendas
Shiner City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hoffie and Lank Shiner Public Library and Culture Center, 115 W. Wolters and Second streets
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: shinertexas.gov/agendas.html
Woodsboro City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Woodsboro City Hall, 110 Wood Ave.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: facebook.com/townofwoodsboroTX/
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St.
Agenda items of interest: Accept a CEPRA grant from the Texas General Land Office in the amount of $105,000 for the engineering of the Magnolia Beach Erosion Project and authorize Commissioner David Hall to sign all pertinent documents and matching funds in the amount of $70,000 to be paid from GOMESA funds, take necessary action on Port Alto Shoreline Restoration Construction Services FNI Project.
More information: www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/November%206,%202016
