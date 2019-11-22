Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

DeWitt County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: DeWitt County Courthouse

Agenda items of interest: Election security assessment;

For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/

Yorktown City Council

When:7 p.m.

Where:  Yorktown City Hall Council Chambers

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfYorktown/photos/rpp.153617931966987/336060003722778/?type=3&theater

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square

Agenda items of interest: Approve holiday schedule

For more information: http://www.co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

Tuesday

Jackson County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.

Agenda items of interest: Consider purchase of cellphones for county employees

For more information: http://www.co.jackson.tx.us/upload/template/39950/docs/2019/November%2026%20Agenda.pdf

Refugio City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 613 Commerce St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/pages/City-of-Refugio/158726024161397

Wednesday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun Courthouse, 211 S. Ann St. in Port Lavaca

Agenda items of interest: Move round table located in the county court-at-Law office to the sheriff's office

For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/November%2027,%202019

Goliad City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.

Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print

For more information https://www.goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

