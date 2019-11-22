Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courthouse
Agenda items of interest: Election security assessment;
For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/
Yorktown City Council
When:7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall Council Chambers
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfYorktown/photos/rpp.153617931966987/336060003722778/?type=3&theater
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Approve holiday schedule
For more information: http://www.co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Tuesday
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider purchase of cellphones for county employees
For more information: http://www.co.jackson.tx.us/upload/template/39950/docs/2019/November%2026%20Agenda.pdf
Refugio City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 613 Commerce St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/pages/City-of-Refugio/158726024161397
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun Courthouse, 211 S. Ann St. in Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Move round table located in the county court-at-Law office to the sheriff's office
For more information: http://www.calhouncotx.org/agenda/November%2027,%202019
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
For more information https://www.goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.