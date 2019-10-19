Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Yorktown ISD

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Yorktown Junior High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing.

More information: yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true

Tuesday

Jackson County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.

Agenda items of interest: Approve 2019 levy roll and special assessment revenue for Jackson, approve contract with CrowderGulf for primary debris removal contract, approve contract with Thompson Consulting Services for primary debris monitoring contract

More information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar

Refugio City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 613 Commerce St.

  • Agenda not available at time of printing.

More information: facebook.com/pages/City-of-Refugio/158726024161397

Refugio ISD

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Refugio ISD Administration Building, 212 W. Vance St.

Agenda items of interest: Approve the purchase of a school bus; approve the purchase of a digital sign; approve repairs for the tennis courts; vote for Refugio County Appraisal District Board of Directors; vote for Victoria Central Appraisal District Board of Directors; vote for Bee County Appraisal District Board of Directors; approve construction of Bobcat Tribute Plaza by the Refugio ISD Education Foundation.

More information: refugioisd.net/page/dis.schoolboard.home

Wednesday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St.

Agenda items of interest: Lift the burn ban, terminate health and dental insurance for Memorial Medical Center’s Board of Managers and their families.

More information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/

