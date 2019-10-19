Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Yorktown ISD
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Yorktown Junior High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
More information: yisd.org/DistrictBoardEd.aspx?archived=true
Tuesday
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve 2019 levy roll and special assessment revenue for Jackson, approve contract with CrowderGulf for primary debris removal contract, approve contract with Thompson Consulting Services for primary debris monitoring contract
More information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Refugio City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 613 Commerce St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
More information: facebook.com/pages/City-of-Refugio/158726024161397
Refugio ISD
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Refugio ISD Administration Building, 212 W. Vance St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve the purchase of a school bus; approve the purchase of a digital sign; approve repairs for the tennis courts; vote for Refugio County Appraisal District Board of Directors; vote for Victoria Central Appraisal District Board of Directors; vote for Bee County Appraisal District Board of Directors; approve construction of Bobcat Tribute Plaza by the Refugio ISD Education Foundation.
More information: refugioisd.net/page/dis.schoolboard.home
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St.
Agenda items of interest: Lift the burn ban, terminate health and dental insurance for Memorial Medical Center’s Board of Managers and their families.
More information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/
