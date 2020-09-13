Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 202 N. Virginia St.
- For more information: https://portlavaca.org/city-departments/city-secretary/minutes-and-agenda/
Calhoun County School Board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
- For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=29901
Cuero City Council
- When: 5:15 p.m.
- Where: 212 E. Main St.
- For more information: cityofcuero.com/AgendaCenter
Yorktown City Council
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 119 E. Main St.
- For more information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
- For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Goliad School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 161 N. Welch St.
- For more information: goliadisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=426045&type=d&pREC_ID=929547
Industrial School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
- For more information: industrialisd.org/domain/23
Hallettsville School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 302 N. Ridge St.
- For more information: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=143901
Yoakum School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.
- For more information: https://www.yoakumisd.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2&DomainID=1#calendar254/20200914/event/13809
Sweet Home School Board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- For more information: sweethomeisd.org/domain/23
Austwell Tivoli School Board
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 207 Redfish St.
- For more information: atisd.net
Vysehrad School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 595 County Road 182, Hallettsville
- For more information: vysehrad.k12.tx.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board of Education|Agendas/Minutes
Tuesday
Westhoff School Board
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 244 Lynch Ave.
- For more information: westhoffisd.org/index.php/school-board-meeting-agendas
Wednesday
DeWitt County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
- For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Nordheim School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where
- 500 N. Broadway
- For more information: nordheimisd.org
Ganado School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 210 S. Sixth St.
- For more information: ganadoisd.org/Page/241
Thursday
Cuero School Board
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 960 E. Broadway St.
- For more information: v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=62901
Edna City Council
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 126 W. Main St.
- For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter
