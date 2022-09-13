Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Wednesday
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117
Shiner School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
For more information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746
Moulton School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton
For more information: https://www.moultonisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=862516&type=d&pREC_ID=1228041
Thursday
Cuero School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero
For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/718
Edna City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna
For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter
Monday
Edna School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 601 N. Wells St., Edna
For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1614
Hallettsville City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 101 N. Main St.
For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Woodsboro School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 408 S. Kasten St.
For more information: https://sites.google.com/wisd.net/schoolboard/home
Tuesday
Westhoff School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff
For more information: https://www.westhoffisd.org