Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Wednesday

Goliad City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad

For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/Index/117

Shiner School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 505 Texas Ave., Shiner

For more information: shinerisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1650517&type=d&pREC_ID=1794746

Moulton School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton

For more information: https://www.moultonisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=862516&type=d&pREC_ID=1228041

Thursday

Cuero School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero

For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/718

Edna City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 126 W. Main St., Edna

For more information: cityofedna.com/agendacenter

Monday

Edna School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 601 N. Wells St., Edna

For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1614

Hallettsville City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 101 N. Main St.

For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/

Woodsboro School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 408 S. Kasten St.

For more information: https://sites.google.com/wisd.net/schoolboard/home

Tuesday

Westhoff School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff

For more information: https://www.westhoffisd.org

