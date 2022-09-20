Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
DeWitt County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
- For more information:
Goliad County Commissioners
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
- For more information:
Tuesday
Jackson County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
- For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Refugio County Commissioners
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 808 Commerce St., Refugio
- For more information: co.refugio.tx.us/page/refugio.PublicNotices
Refugio City Council
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
- For more information: co.refugio.tx.us
Refugio School Board
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where 212 Vance St., Refugio
- For more information: refugioisd.net/page/dis.schoolboard.home
Wednesday
Nordheim School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 500 N. Broadway, Nordheim
- For more information:
- nordheimisd.org
Ganado School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado
- For more information:
- https://www.ganadoisd.org/domain/118