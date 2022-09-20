Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

DeWitt County Commissioners

  • When: 9 a.m.
  • Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
  • For more information:
co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices

Goliad County Commissioners

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
  • For more information:
co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar

Tuesday

Jackson County Commissioners

Refugio County Commissioners

Refugio City Council

  • When: 9 a.m.
  • Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
  • For more information: co.refugio.tx.us

Refugio School Board

Wednesday

Nordheim School Board

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: 500 N. Broadway, Nordheim
  • For more information:
  • nordheimisd.org

Ganado School Board

