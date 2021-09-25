Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
DeWitt County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad
For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Tuesday
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
For information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Public.Notices.Calendar
Refugio County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 808 Commerce St., Refugio
For more information: co.refugio.tx.us/page/refugio.PublicNotices
Refugio City Council
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
For more information: co.refugio.tx.us
Refugio School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where 212 Vance St., Refugio
For more information: refugioisd.net/page/dis.schoolboard.home
