Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Labor Day — No meetings.
Tuesday
Hallettsville City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 101 N. Main St.
For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Seadrift City Council
When:
- 7 p.m.
Where:
- 501 S. Main St.
For more information:
Woodsboro City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 110 Wood Ave, Woodsboro
For more information:
Wednesday
Shiner City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner
For more information:
Goliad City Council
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 152 W. End St., Goliad
For more information:
Shiner School Board
When:
- 6 p.m.
Where:
- 505 Texas Ave., Shiner
For more information:
Moulton School Board
When:
- 7 p.m.
Where:
- Moulton ISD Administration Office, Moulton
For more information:
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
- For more information: calhouncotx.org/agenda/
